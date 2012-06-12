BANGKOK, June 12 Siam Cement Pcl :

* Its subsidiary SCG Paper Pcl has signed a joint venture deal with subsidiaries of Japan's Nippon Paper Group for a new machine-glazed paper project worth 2.2 billion baht ($67 million), it said in a statement

* SCG Paper will hold a 45 percent stake in the joint venture, Siam Nippon Industrial Paper Co Ltd, and two units of Nippon Paper will hold a combined 55 percent

* The paper plant will be located in western Ratchaburi Province and have capacity of 40,000 tonnes a year and commercial operations are expected in the middle of 2014 ($1 = 31.60 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)