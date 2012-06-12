BANGKOK, June 12 Siam Cement Pcl :
* Its subsidiary SCG Paper Pcl has signed a joint venture
deal with subsidiaries of Japan's Nippon Paper Group for a new
machine-glazed paper project worth 2.2 billion baht ($67
million), it said in a statement
* SCG Paper will hold a 45 percent stake in the joint
venture, Siam Nippon Industrial Paper Co Ltd, and two units of
Nippon Paper will hold a combined 55 percent
* The paper plant will be located in western Ratchaburi
Province and have capacity of 40,000 tonnes a year and
commercial operations are expected in the middle of 2014
($1 = 31.60 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)