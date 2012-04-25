BANGKOK, April 25 Siam Cement Pcl :

* Expects 2012 net profit to be higher than 2011 as improving petrochemical margins should help boost earnings from the second quarter, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters

* Plans to raise its 2012 sales target to more than 410 billion baht ($13.24 billion) due to strong demand for petrochemical and cement and product price rises

* Says first-quarter earnings will be the lowest of this year

* Plans to spend 8-9 billion baht to build a new cement plant in Indonesia this year

* The country's top industrial conglomerate reported a 35 percent drop in quarterly net profit ($1 = 30.9700 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)