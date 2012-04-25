UPDATE 3-Russian tycoon Prokhorov cuts Rusal stake in $240 million sale
BANGKOK, April 25 Siam Cement Pcl :
* Expects 2012 net profit to be higher than 2011 as improving petrochemical margins should help boost earnings from the second quarter, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters
* Plans to raise its 2012 sales target to more than 410 billion baht ($13.24 billion) due to strong demand for petrochemical and cement and product price rises
* Says first-quarter earnings will be the lowest of this year
* Plans to spend 8-9 billion baht to build a new cement plant in Indonesia this year
* The country's top industrial conglomerate reported a 35 percent drop in quarterly net profit ($1 = 30.9700 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)
BEIJING, Feb 14 Fearing pollution, hundreds of residents in a northeastern Chinese city on Tuesday protested the building of an aluminium processing plant, ignoring warnings from authorities against disturbing social order.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 The chief executive of South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore said on Tuesday that resuming dividend payouts was a priority this year.