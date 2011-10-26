BANGKOK Oct 26 Siam Cement Pcl , Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate, posted a 12.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, boosted by gains from the sale of a stake in olefin maker PTT Chemical.

The company, a barometer of Thailand's corporate health, reported a July-September net profit of 7.38 billion baht ($239.2 million ) , or 6.15 baht per share, up from 6.56 billion baht a year earlier but lower than the 7.5 billion in the previous quarter.

The result was a little lower than the consensus forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters, which was 7.89 billion baht.

Analysts say the rise in quarterly earnings was due to a gain of 1 billion baht from the divestment of PTT Chemical shares in the third quarter. That company now merged with PTT Aromatics and Refining Pcl to become PTT Global Chemical Pcl .

Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's Crown Property Bureau, operates five major businesses -- cement, petrochemicals, paper and packaging, building products and distribution.

Petrochemicals generally make up almost half of its profits.

Analysts expect weaker earnings in the fourth quarter as flooding will initially disrupt its cement and building material businesses although demand for rebuilding should pick up once the flooding recedes.

The severe flood situation in Thailand has led Siam Cement to close some of its operations.

Its fourth quarter is usually a relatively weak period. "Flooding this year would cause the trend to be even weaker, particularly the cement and building material businesses," Phillip Securities said.

Shares in Siam Cement, valued at about $11 billion, were up 2.3 percent at 313 baht at the midsession break before the results were announced.

The stock fell 26 percent in the third quarter, compared with a 12 percent drop in the market .

($1 = 30.85 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)