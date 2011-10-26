BANGKOK Oct 26 Siam Cement Pcl ,
Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate, posted a 12.5
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, boosted by
gains from the sale of a stake in olefin maker PTT Chemical.
The company, a barometer of Thailand's corporate health,
reported a July-September net profit of 7.38 billion baht
($239.2 million ) , or 6.15 baht per share,
up from 6.56 billion baht a year earlier but
lower than the 7.5 billion in the previous quarter.
The result was a little lower than the consensus
forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters, which was
7.89 billion baht.
Analysts say the rise in quarterly earnings was
due to a gain of 1 billion baht from the divestment of PTT
Chemical shares in the third quarter. That company now merged
with PTT Aromatics and Refining Pcl to become PTT Global
Chemical Pcl .
Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's
Crown Property Bureau, operates five major businesses -- cement,
petrochemicals, paper and packaging, building products and
distribution.
Petrochemicals generally make up almost half of its profits.
Analysts expect weaker earnings in the fourth quarter
as flooding will initially disrupt its cement and building
material businesses although demand for rebuilding should pick
up once the flooding recedes.
The severe flood situation in Thailand has led Siam
Cement to close some of its operations.
Its fourth quarter is usually a relatively weak period.
"Flooding this year would cause the trend to be even
weaker, particularly the cement and building material
businesses," Phillip Securities said.
Shares in Siam Cement, valued at about $11 billion, were up
2.3 percent at 313 baht at the midsession break before the
results were announced.
The stock fell 26 percent in the third quarter, compared
with a 12 percent drop in the market .
($1 = 30.85 Baht)
(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)