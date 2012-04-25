BANGKOK, April 25 Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl, reported a 3 5 percent dr op in quarterly earning on Wednesday as a we ak petrochemical margin outweighed ris ing demand for cement and building materials for post-flood rebuilding.

Siam Cement, a barometer of Thailand's corporate health, posted January-March net profit of 5.97 billion baht ($193 million), down from 9.21 billion baht a year earlier.

Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast average net profit of 5.7 billion baht.

Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, focuses on three core businesses: cement, petrochemicals, and paper and packaging. Petrochemicals generally make up almost half of profits. ($1 = 30.97 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)