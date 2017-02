BANGKOK, Sept 19 Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl :

* Expects second-half sales to be lower than the first half due to flooding and weak petrochemical business, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters

* Expects its petrochemical business to recover in the fourth quarter, which should help maintain its 2011 sales growth target of 20-25 percent

* Expects third-quarter revenue to be higher than a year earlier due to high petrochemical prices and rising sales of its paper business (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)