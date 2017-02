(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BANGKOK Oct 26 Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl :

* Expects fourth-quarter sales to drop 10-15 percent due to flooding, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters

* Maintains its 2011 sales growth target of more than 20 percent

* Expects no growth in domestic cement demand this year, but growth of more than 5 percent in 2012 due to rising demand for infrastructure projects (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)