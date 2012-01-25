BANGKOK Jan 25 Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl
said on Wednesday it was interested in buying a stake
in a cement maker in Vietnam and expected to spend less than 10
billion baht ($315 million) on the acquisition.
Siam Cement, which is looking for opportunities to buy
assets in Southeast Asia, expected to conclude details about the
deal in the second half of this year, Chief Executive Kan
Trakulhoon told reporters.
Earlier, the country's top industrial conglomerate reported
an 81 percent fall in quarterly net profit, hit by weak activity
because of flooding plus changes in government taxation.
($1 = 31.75 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)