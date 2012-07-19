BANGKOK, July 19 Siam Cement Pcl,
Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, said on Thursday it
planned to invest 200 billion baht ($6.3 billion) in the next
five years, with more than half of it earmarked for investment
in other Southeast Asian countries.
The company would focus on expansion in neighbouring
Southeast Asia countries rather than the home market, and
mergers and acquisitions were a priority, Chief Executive Kan
Trakulhoon told reporters on the sidelines of an industry
seminar.
Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's
investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, focuses on three core
businesses: cement, petrochemicals, and paper and packaging.
The company has said before that it planned to invest $4.9
billion in 2011-2015, mostly on acquisitions.
($1 = 31.7200 Thai baht)
