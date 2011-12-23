BANGKOK Dec 23 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 loan growth of 10-15 percent, higher than the banking sector, due to strong loan demand from large to small and medium sized clients, President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters

* Expects 2011 loan growth of 20 percent, though its fourth-quarter growth would be affected by flooding in central provinces

* Says car loans showed good growth after bank shifted to focus on second-hand market

($1 = 31.32 Baht) (Reporting by Manaunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)