UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
BANGKOK Jan 26 Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl :
* The country's fourth-largest lender by assets expects lending to grow 12-14 percent in 2012 based on expected economic growth of 4.5-4.7 percent, President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters
* Expects lower non-performing loan ratio at 2.5 percent versus 2.61 percent in 2011
* Last week, the bank reported strong earnings with an 11 percent rise in quarterly net profit, fuelled by strong loan growth and higher fee income.
($1 = 31.595 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)