Taiwan stocks hit over 20-month high; techs jump
TAIPEI, Feb 9 Taiwan stocks rallied to a more than 20-month high on Thursday, tracking regional markets, led by gains in technology exporters such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).
BANGKOK Oct 19 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB), Thailand's fourth-largest lender, reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, in line with market expectations, boosted by strong loan growth and improved net interest margins.
The lender said its July-September net profit reached 8.35 billion baht ($271.6 million), higher than 6.5 billion baht a year earlier and up from 8.1 billion in the second quarter.
It broadly met the 8.44 billion baht forecast from nine analysts polled by Reuters.
SCB has said it has 37 billion baht in loan exposure to areas of Thailand hit by flooding, but that accounts for just 2.8 percent of its loan book.
Analysts expect a negative impact on its interest income and loan growth from the flooding in the fourth quarter but the full-year outlook remains strong.
Shares in Siam Commercial Bank, valued at $12.6 billion, fell 4.5 percent in the third quarter versus an 11.9 percent drop in the banking sub-index .
The stock closed down 3.5 percent at 110.50 baht while the broader index was 1.9 percent lower on Tuesday. ($1 = 30.745 baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)
TAIPEI, Feb 9 Taiwan stocks rallied to a more than 20-month high on Thursday, tracking regional markets, led by gains in technology exporters such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: CABINET A bitterly divided U.S. Senate confirms Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general after strong pushback from Democrats concerned about his record on civil rights. Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on t