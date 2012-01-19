BANGKOK Jan 19 Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Thailand's fourth-largest lender, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, fuelled by strong loan growth and higher fee income, but it was below analysts' forecast.

SCB said it made a net profit of 6.7 billion baht ($211 million) in the October-December period, above the 6.04 billion baht a year earlier but lower than the 7.49 billion forecast by four analysts polled by Reuters.

It was below the 8.35 billion baht made in the third quarter due to higher loan loss provisions and the impact of severe flooding in the final months of last year.

Its full-year 2011 net profit was 36.3 billion baht, up from the 24.2 billion baht it made in 2010.

Analysts remain positive on SCB's strong fundamentals going into 2012 but short-term risks include the impact of the prolonged European debt crisis and the prospect of higher regulatory fees on deposits.

Local banks are likely to suffer from the government's plan to shift to the central bank the burden of 1.14 trillion baht in public debt incurred during the 1997 financial crisis. Banks may be required to pay higher fees to help fund the debt servicing.

($1 = 31.76 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)