UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, April 22 Thailand CP All, controlled by the country's richest man, is weighing a takeover bid for wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl, company with a market value of $5.7 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Siam Makro, the country's sole cash-and-carry wholesaler, halted shares on Monday for two days, pending an announcement. Siam Makro is controlled by privately held Dutch trading company SHV Holdings. SHV could not be reached for an immediate comment.
Earlier on Monday, shares in CP All, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, fell nearly 4 percent on market talk the company may need to raise funds for the possible acquisition of the Siam Makro.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Denny Thomas and Jeremy Laurence)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources