BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
LONDON, July 12 Sibanthracite Plc: * Sibanthracite Plc postpones IPO * Current market conditions, investor sentiment towards global mining sector led to the decision to postpone * Source text for Eikon:
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.