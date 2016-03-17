JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Sibanye Gold
said on Thursday that South African regulators approved its
acquisitions of Anglo American Platinum's Rustenburg
mines and all of the shares in Aquarius Platinum
.
The approvals all but seal Sibanye's move into the troubled
platinum sector, which has been hard hit by depressed prices and
periodic eruptions of violent labour unrest.
The Rustenburg transaction still requires regulatory approval
from the mines ministry.
South Africa's Competition Tribunal said on Tuesday it was
weighing its approval of Sibanye's plan to acquire platinum
mines over concerns that 510 jobs could be lost if the deals
proceed.
Sibanye had pushed for some layoffs to be allowed, mostly
head office positions, and the company said the Competition
Tribunal seemed to accept that.
"We made a case that we needed to downsize and they seemed to
accept that. We need to cut costs to make the operations
sustainable and in the long run save 13,000 jobs at Rustenburg,"
said spokesman James Wellsted.
Amplats' Rustenburg operations west of Johannesburg have
been hit by labour unrest in recent years. Parent Anglo American
has been keen to sell its stake in the labour-intensive
the mines.
The Rustenburg deal involves staggered payments of 4.5
billion rand ($287 million) while Sibanye has agreed to pay $294
million for Aquarius.
($1 = 15.6655 rand)
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)