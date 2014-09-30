BRIEF-UK's CMA considers David Lloyd Clubs-16 Virgin Active Limited Gyms deal
March 17 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
Sept 30 Sibanye Gold Ltd
* Van Eck Associates Corporation acquired shares in co, Van Eck Associates now owns 5.03 pct of total issued ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.