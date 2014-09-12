* Union says will oppose any job cuts
* Mine impacted by government-ordered safety stoppages
* Sibanye says Cooke 4 needs "sustainable solutions"
* Job cuts are a thorny issue in South Africa
(Adds union reaction, share price, merger background)
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 South African-focused
bullion producer Sibanye Gold said on Friday it was
starting talks with unions and other stakeholders about possible
job cuts at its Cooke 4 mine to boost profits and productivity.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it would oppose
any lay offs and its members might go on strike if the company
tried to trim staff.
"We will fight any retrenchments through all legal means and
will even resort to strike action if we have to," NUM General
Secretary Frans Baleni told Reuters.
Sibanye has been a star performer with a share price that
has almost doubled since it debuted in early 2013. On Friday it
fell almost 4 percent, laid low by NUM's comments and gold's
slide to a 7-1/2 month low. Johannesburg's Gold Mining
index was 0.17 percent lower.
Sibanye said it had entered "into section 189 consultations
on the future of the Cooke 4 mine" - a reference to a legal
requirement that companies must talk with organised labour and
other affected parties in advance about potential lay offs.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Sibanye planned to cut up
to 2,500 workers at Cooke 4, an operation near Johannesburg
which the company recently acquired.
The company, which only mines in South Africa, has a
workforce of around 39,000 in total, plus 5,000 contractors.
Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said it was premature to
talk about precisely how many jobs might be on the line.
"We do not know how many people will be laid off, the 2,500
number is roughly the number of employees at Cooke 4," Wellsted
told Reuters.
"The idea is to enter discussions with unions and all
employees to try and avoid any retrenchments if possible."
Sibanye said it needed to find "sustainable solutions to
ensure delivery of the required productivity and profitability
levels at the Cooke 4 mine".
Wellsted said Cooke 4 had been impacted by
government-ordered safety stoppages and its productivity had
suffered.
He said a similar process last year at its Beatrix West
mine, where an underground fire hit output and revenue, led to
under 100 job losses as employees were redeployed to other parts
of the company and the operation was restored to profitability.
SBG Securities mining analyst David Davis said Sibanye had
acquired the Cooke assets, which include underground and surface
operations, mainly for the above-ground remining of waste dumps
which has become profitable.
"The underground mines are marginal at current gold prices
and Cooke 4 is extremely marginal," Davis told Reuters.
When Sibanye acquired the Cooke assets earlier this year,
South Africa's competition regulator set as a condition that no
redundancies be made for two years "as a result of the merger".
But Sibanye's Wellsted said this condition did not apply if
the job cuts were made for operational reasons unrelated to the
merger and acquisition.
THORNY ISSUE
Job cuts are a thorny issue in South Africa where labour
relations in the mining shafts are raw, the unemployment rate is
around 25 percent and income disparities rooted in the apartheid
era remain glaring.
Sibanye is a spin off from Gold Fields, which last
year folded its labour-intensive South African operations into
the separate company so it could focus on mechanised mining.
Sibanye is regarded as a dividend play as it is mining
mature assets which generate cash and with a few exceptions are
not expected to require large amounts of capital expenditure.
Its dividend yield is currently a hefty 5.11 percent, well
above the 2.77 percent average for Johannesburg's All-share
index.
But its policy of giving cash back to shareholders will
sharpen labour resistance to any lay offs.
"They claim to be the most profitable gold mining company in
South Africa, so how can they retrench?," NUM's Baleni said.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)