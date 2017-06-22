WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 Sibanye Gold's Cooke mine in South Africa will remain closed until Monday, it said on Thursday.
Workers at the mine downed tools more than two weeks ago, angered by a company drive to root out illegal miners which has included the arrest of employees for collusion. (Reporting by Olwethu Boso; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
BOGOTA, June 24 At least eight miners at an underground coal mine in Colombia have died and five more are missing after an explosion caused by methane gas, the national mining agency said on Saturday.