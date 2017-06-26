(Adds details, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, June 26 South African precious
metals producer Sibanye Gold aims to resume production
at its strike-hit Cooke Mine later this week, but first plans to
conduct safety inspections in the shafts on Monday.
A company spokesman also said the company needed to wrap up
an appeals process for around 1,500 miners who face possible
dismissal for taking part in a violent wildcat strike that
started almost three weeks ago in protest against a company
drive to root out illegal miners.
Illegal gold mining has plagued South Africa for decades,
with bullion pilfered from both disused and operating mines, and
Sibanye has vowed it will clear all illegal miners from its
shafts by January 2018.
"We hope to have the appeals process done by the middle of
the week and then we can resume production later this week,"
company spokesman James Wellsted said.
Workers at the mine downed tools over resentment at the
company crackdown against illegal miners, which has included the
arrest of employees for collusion and a ban on taking food
underground.
Underscoring the scale of the problem, 461 illegal miners
have been arrested at Cooke since the stoppage began.
They have been forced to come to the surface because of the
strike, which has emptied the shafts of employees, thereby
starving them of their sources of food and water underground -
an unintended consequence of the strike.
Located about 60 kms (35 miles) south-west of Johannesburg,
the Cooke mine produces about 181,700 ounces of gold a year and
brings in around 377 million rand ($29 million) in operating
profit, or just over 6 percent of the group's total.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Mark Potter)