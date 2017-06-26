JOHANNESBURG, June 26 South Africa's Sibanye
Gold said that its Cooke operations west of
Johannesburg would remain closed on Monday, almost three weeks
after workers downed tools in a wildcat strike.
Company spokesman James Wellsted also said that 461 illegal
miners had now been arrested there since the strike began.
The stoppage was triggered by worker resentment at Sibanye's
drive to root out illegal miners, who have been forced to the
surface because the strike has deprived them of sources of food
and water provided by employees.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)