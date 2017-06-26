JOHANNESBURG, June 26 South Africa's Sibanye Gold said that its Cooke operations west of Johannesburg would remain closed on Monday, almost three weeks after workers downed tools in a wildcat strike.

Company spokesman James Wellsted also said that 461 illegal miners had now been arrested there since the strike began.

The stoppage was triggered by worker resentment at Sibanye's drive to root out illegal miners, who have been forced to the surface because the strike has deprived them of sources of food and water provided by employees. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)