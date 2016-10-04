JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 Work at Sibanye Gold's
South African Cooke mine has been suspended after two
members of the National Union of Mineworkers were left in a
critical condition after being attacked, a spokesman for the
company said on Tuesday.
NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said the miners were
attacked by members of the rival Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union in a dispute over union numbers. AMCU
officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
