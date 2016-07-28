PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WESTONARIA, South Africa, July 28 Wage demands by South African mining unions of up to 50 percent are "ridiculous" and pay cuts should be on the table, the chief executive of Sibanye Gold said on Thursday.
Neal Froneman also said in a presentation that the department of mineral resources was "destroying hundreds of millions, if not billions of rand of value" in unnecessary safety stoppages.
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
BRUSSELS, Feb 1 The European Union clinched a preliminary deal on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers call, send texts or surf the web abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June, the European Commission's digital chief said on Twitter.