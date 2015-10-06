Oct 6 South Africa's Sibanye Gold has no plans to cut jobs and will keep its dividend policy unchanged after its offer to acquire Aquarius Platinum for $294 million, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Sibanye Chief Executive Neal Froneman told a presentation in Johannesburg that the company had no intention of buying the assets of its rival Harmony Gold.

In September Sibanye purchased Anglo American's South African platinum assets for $331 million. ($1 = 13.6595 rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Louise Heavens)