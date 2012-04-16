(Repeats to additional subscribers)

MOSCOW April 16 Russian coal miner Siberian Anthracite has hired three banks for its planned initial public offering but is not aiming to float shares earlier than June, a banking source said.

The company, which mines and distributes coal produced in its fields in Western Siberia, has hired Deutsche Bank , Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan, the source said.

The company is seeking to float shares in London and may raise up to $200 million, a banking source said in December.

The company declined comment.

(Reporting By Olga Popova, Megan Davies and Polina Devitt)