MOSCOW Jan 24 Russian gas processing and
petrochemicals company Sibur has launched its debut Eurobond, a
$1 billion five-year issue, a source close to the deal said on
Thursday.
The company placed the paper at mid-swaps plus 300 basis
points, the lower end of earlier guidance of 300-320 basis
points.
Meanwhile, gas export monopoly Gazprom will meet
investors on Jan. 28-29 about a possible benchmark dollar
Eurobond.
Sberbank, the country's largest lender, was
expected to place a three-year rouble Eurobond, with the yield
seen in the low 7 percent range.
Russian Agricultural Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, will place a
debut Chinese yuan Eurobond in the high 3 percent range, IFR, a
Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported.
