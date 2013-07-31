ACCRA, July 31 Ghana's State Insurance Company
said on Wednesday its net profit for the first six
months of 2013 fell 71 percent to 2.262 million cedis ($1.09
million) compared with 7.828 million cedis a year ago on bad
debt write-offs and restructuring expenses.
The insurance provider said in a filing with the Ghana Stock
Exchange that exceptional bad debt write-offs during the period
were 10.507 million cedis while restructuring expenses stood at
4.903 million cedis.
It said net premium, however, rose 24.6 percent to 46.168
million cedis from 37.038 million cedis during the same period
in 2012, while basic earnings per share fell to 0.0116 cedis
from 0.0400 cedis.
($1 = 2.0650 cedis)
(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Bate Felix)