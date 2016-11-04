Nov 4 The investment arm of the Sichuan provincial government has hired four banks to help raise $300 million via Islamic bonds, the first such deal from a Chinese state-owned company, according to the firm advising on the deal.

The five-year sukuk will be raised through the leasing arm of Sichuan Development Holding Co (SDH) and is expected to be completed in the next two months, said Bobby Tay, an advisor for Singapore-based Silk Routes Financials.

SDH is the largest public-sector entity in terms of total assets in Sichuan Province, with consolidated assets of around 600 billion yuan ($88.7 billion). In September, SDH was given an A- rating by Fitch Ratings with a stable outlook.

CIMB, Standard Chartered, Bank of China and Bank of China International have been hired to arrange the transaction, with proceeds to be used for the acquisition of sharia compliant assets in mainland China.

The sukuk will be issued via a special purpose vehicle in Singapore and use an Islamic cost-plus profit arrangement known as murabaha.

While murabaha sukuk are not be tradeable, the transaction could help pave the way for other Chinese companies to consider sukuk as an alternative funding option, said Tay, also chief strategy officer of Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial REIT.

The sukuk will include credit enhancement features and be listed in Singapore, with listing in other regional exchanges also being considered, Tay said. ($1 = 6.7610 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)