UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 20 Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net loss at 124-160 million yuan ($20.5-$26.4 million) versus net profit of 337.7 million yuan previous year
* Swellfun says swings to loss on weak liquor sales, higher promotion spending, returned inventory
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zun26v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources