Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
BEIJING Oct 24 Sichuan Airlines, partly owned by China Southern Airlines , has placed an initial order of 20 C919 jets, bringing the total order for the country's self-developed commercial jets to 165 units.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a statement released by C919's maker, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China.
The C919 jet is designed to compete with Boeing's 737 and Airbus's A320 in the narrow-body segment. The test flights for the single-aisle, 150-seat C919 are scheduled for 2014 and delivery is slated for 2016.
Major Chinese airlines, China Development Bank's CDB Leasing, General Electric's GE Capital Aviation Services and the leasing arm of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China have ordered 145 C919 jets. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.