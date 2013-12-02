Dec 2 Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 25 percent stake of Dujiangyan Lafarge Cement from Lafarge China Offshore Holding Company (LCOHC) Ltdfor about 832 million yuan ($136.55 million)

* Says acquisition will be via shares issuance of about 147.58 mln shares at 5.64 yuan per share

($1 = 6.0932 Chinese yuan)