BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Dec 2 Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 25 percent stake of Dujiangyan Lafarge Cement from Lafarge China Offshore Holding Company (LCOHC) Ltdfor about 832 million yuan ($136.55 million)
* Says acquisition will be via shares issuance of about 147.58 mln shares at 5.64 yuan per share
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.