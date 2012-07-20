NEW YORK, July 20 Rating agency Standard &
Poor's on Friday said that it affirmed but also suspended
Sicily's BBB-plus rating on a lack of information, as worries
rise about the finances of the Italian region.
Based on publicly available information, S&P affirmed
Sicily's BBB-plus long-term issuer credit rating, the rating
agency said in a statement.
"However, owing to lack of sufficient information from
Sicily, we have also determined to suspend the rating," the
statement read. "We may reinstate the rating once we've met with
government officials and received sufficient information to
assess Sicily's creditworthiness."
The governor of Sicily, Raffaele Lombardo, said on
Wednesday his region was not at risk of default after Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti raised concern over the
sustainability of the island's finances.
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)