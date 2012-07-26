NEW YORK, July 26 Moody's Investors Service on
Thursday cut Sicily's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt
ratings to Baa3 from Baa2 and warned it could cut the Italian
region still further.
"Today's downgrade reflects Sicily's heightened budgetary
pressures, which have led to growing debt and increases in
accounts payable," Moody's said in a statement, adding that the
ratings were also on review for possible further downgrade.
Sicily, which accounts for about 5.5 percent of Italy's
gross domestic product, has been at the center of growing
concerns over the financial stability of Italy's regional and
city governments after Prime Minister Mario Monti said last week
there were serious concerns about the possibility that it could
default.
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez)