* Team gets mice to make healthy blood cells
* Finding may lead to new treatments for people
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Oct 13 U.S. scientists have found a
way to get mice with a form of sickle cell disease to make
normal red blood cells, offering a potential new way to treat
the blood disorder in people, they reported on Thursday.
Adults with sickle cell disease make mutant, sickle-shaped
forms of hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that is
vital for carrying oxygen to the body's tissues.
These deformed cells block small blood vessels, causing
pain, strokes, organ dysfunction and premature death.
But this problem occurs only after birth.
During development, a fetus uses one gene to make a fetal
form of hemoglobin, but switches to another after birth, and
problems with this adult gene are what lead to sickle cell
disease.
A team led by Dr. Stuart Orkin of Harvard Medical School,
Children's Hospital and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in
Boston, earlier had discovered that a protein called BCL11A is
responsible for making the switch from fetal hemoglobin to
adult hemoglobin.
In the latest study, published in the journal Science, the
team looked to see what would happen if they blocked production
of the BCL11A protein in mice with sickle cell disease.
They found that when the protein was disabled, the mice
switched back to producing fetal hemoglobin. And mice that once
exhibited symptoms of sickle cell disease improved.
"This discovery provides an important new target for future
therapies in people with sickle cell disease," Dr. Susan
Shurin, acting director of the NIH's National Heart, Lung, and
Blood Institute, which co-funded the study, said in a
statement.
"More work is needed before it will be possible to test
such therapies in people, but this study demonstrates that the
approach works in principle."
Sickle cell disease affects 100,000 Americans and 3 million
to 5 million people globally. It is most prevalent in people of
African, Hispanic, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern descent.
There is no widely available cure. Bone marrow transplants
work for some patients, but the treatment is risky and only
available to patients with relatives who can donate compatible
and healthy bone marrow to them.
