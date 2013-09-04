LJUBLJANA, Sept 4 Slovenia's export and
development bank SID Banka said on Tuesday it has issued a
one-year 100 million euro ($131.57 million) bond at a fixed
interest rate of 3.34 percent.
It said the issue, which is guaranteed by the state, was
organised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG.
SID uses the proceeds of its bonds to lend to Slovenian
companies which find it hard to get loans from local commercial
banks, which are struggling to cope with a rising tide of bad
loans.
($1 = 0.7601 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Louise Heavens)