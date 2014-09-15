Sept 15 Sidecar, a ride-sharing startup which competes with on-demand car services such as Uber and Lyft, said it raised $15 million from existing and new investors, including Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

Existing investors Avalon Ventures and Union Square Ventures also participated in the funding round, the company wrote in a blog post. (bit.ly/X7doo8)

Sidecar, which uses a smartphone-based app to match riders with drivers, plans to expand in the United States to match the reach of its rivals. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R; Editing by Joyjeet Das)