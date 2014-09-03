TEL AVIV, Sept 3 Israeli games studio Side-Kick
Games said it has produced one of the first games for the
Samsung Gear VR, Samsung Electronics' new virtual
reality (VR) product.
Samsung Gear VR uses Samsung phones as screens, which are
housed inside plastic enclosures containing two lenses, creating
a full VR headset.
Romans 360 is a virtual reality-enabled version of
Side-Kick's "Romans from Mars", in which players must defend
their castle from an invading Martian army by moving their heads
and using gaze control.
Side-Kick, founded in 2010, was among the first companies to
develop games controlled by motion for technologies created by
Intel, Leap Motion and PrimeSense, which was acquired
last year by Apple.
"Romans From Mars, our flagship game, is expanding beyond
the initial smartphone and tablet versions," said Guy Bendov,
Side-Kick's chief executive officer.
Side-Kick has also developed games with medical
applications, such as one designed for a U.S. company that
enables patients to perform physical therapy at home.
Co-founder Tal Raviv said one of the challenges in
developing motion for virtual reality games is that a sudden,
quick movement can cause nausea.
"There is a difference between what your body feels and your
brain tells your body," he told Reuters.
Side-Kick develops games for companies such as Intel and
also publishes its owns games for the mobile market. The mobile
games are free for a basic package but playing the full version
requires payment.
Investors in the company include Israel's Jasmine Group and
the Kima Ventures fund, co-founded by France's Xavier Niel.
"We see mobile virtual reality as a huge opportunity," Raviv
said. "We expect that business to grow rapidly and are
considering raising money for developing games for that market."
