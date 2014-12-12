(Adds share, bond performance)
By Asher Levine and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Dec 12 Cia Siderurgica
Nacional SA, Brazil's largest diversified steelmaker,
and a group of Asian partners agreed on Friday to move forward
with a merger of their mining and logistics assets that would be
completed next year.
The board of CSN, as the company is known, approved the
grouping of the venture's assets under its Congonhas Minerios SA
subsidiary, according to a securities filing. Under terms of the
deal, CSN will own 88.25 percent of Congonhas, with the six
Asian companies keeping a 11.75 percent stake on a cash and
debt-free basis.
Shares of CSN fell to their lowest levels since October
2005, reflecting concern over terms of the accord. The deal,
first announced last month, is an attempt to ease a tense
relationship among the partners in another venture called
Namisa, where CSN failed to honor a multi-year expansion plan.
According to bankers and analysts, CSN sought a merger of
the assets to avoid paying $3.01 billion in penalties to its
Asian partners for missing Namisa's expansion goals. CSN had
warned the partnership would be dissolved if the differences
were not resolved.
To finalize the Congonhas deal, CSN and the Asian companies
must first agree on a business plan, the filing said. The deal
is also subject to regulatory and antitrust approvals.
"While it seems like a move in the right direction ... terms
seem very vague to us," said Rodolfo Angele, an analyst with
JPMorgan Securities. The deal "does not eliminate the overhang
of a put being exercised against CSN."
Common shares of CSN fell as much as 6.9 percent to 4.50
reais on Friday. In contrast, the price on CSN's 6.5 percent
bond due July 2020 rose for the first session in
nine, touching 89.25 cents on the dollar on optimism that the
deal will help CSN stave off the Namisa penalty.
The Asian consortium includes Japan's Itochu Corp,
Nisshin Steel Co Ltd, JFE Steel Corp and
Kobe Steel Ltd as well as Korea's Posco Ltd
and Taiwan's China Steel Corp.
The multinational group bought the stake in Namisa in
December 2008, based on CSN's pledge to boost its output
capacity to 33 million tonnes by 2015 and build two pellet
plants. So far, there has been no significant boost to Namisa's
output or shipment capacity.
