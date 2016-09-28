SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Brazilian steelmaker Cia
Siderúrgica Nacional SA said on Wednesday it had no
definitive deal to sell part of its stake in Congonhas Minerios
SA, the country's No. 2 iron ore producer, following a report
that it was considering a such sale.
CSN, as the company is known, was responding in a filing to
securities regulator CVM, which questioned the steelmaker after
Reuters reported on Monday that it might sell part of its 88
percent stake in Congonhas to China Brazil Xinnenghuan
International Investment Co.
"At the moment there is no binding document," David Moise
Salama, CSN's head of investor relations, wrote in response to
the regulator's query about the report.
The company is continually analyzing business opportunities,
he added.
Congonhas is also co-owned by an Asian consortium including
Japan's Itochu Corp, Nisshin Steel Co Ltd, JFE
Steel Corp and Kobe Steel Ltd, Korea's Posco Ltd and
Taiwan's China Steel Corp.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Richard Chang)