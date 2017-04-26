RIO DE JANEIRO, April 26 Brazilian steelmaker
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has resumed iron ore exports
using an alternate port while trying to repair damaged equipment
in its Itaguaí port, a source with knowledge of the matter said
on Wednesday.
CSN, as the company is known, is using temporarily the
Sudeste port, owned by Mubadala Development Co PJSC,
the source added.
The company intends to resume the exports via its Itaguaí
port by May, the source added. An accident on April 15 had
interrupted CSN's iron ore exports.
CSN did not immediately comment.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Sandra Maler)