SAO PAULO Aug 23 Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA said in a securities filing on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell its Fortaleza, Brasil-based tinmaker, Cia Metalic do Nordeste SA, to Poland's Can-Pack SA for $98 million.

The transaction was expected to be concluded on Sept. 30, according to the filing. Reuters reported on Aug. 16 that CSN, as the company is known, was close to announcing the sale of the unit, as a part of a broader effort to build up funds and cut debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)