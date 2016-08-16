Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will announce an asset sale over the next 10 days, investor relations director David Salama said on a conference call on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch said in the same call that CSN, as the company is known, is working on the sale of a "core asset" to improve the capital structure. "We are working to sell even part of a core asset", he said. Steinbruch expects CSN to post profit on the third quarter and expects steel prices to stabilize on the second half of the year. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.