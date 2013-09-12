* Josef Ackermann to step down from Siemens board
* Retreat follows boardroom battle over CEO succession
* Ackermann was second deputy chairman at Siemens
BERLIN, Sept 12 Former Deutsche Bank
Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said he would step down from the
supervisory board of German engineering conglomerate Siemens
, marking another retreat for one of Europe's most
powerful executives.
His resignation as second deputy chairman at Siemens comes
just two weeks after the Swiss national quit as chairman of
Zurich Insurance, following the suicide of the chief
financial officer.
"I have decided to step down from the supervisory board of
Siemens. I will however retain all my other board seats." he
told reporters in Berlin on Thursday.
He is also a non-executive director at Royal Dutch Shell
, a director at Investor AB, the investment company
founded by Sweden's Wallenberg family, and a member of the board
of directors at private equity firm EQT.
In June, Ackermann clashed with fellow Siemens directors
during a tussle over whether to oust Chief Executive Peter
Loescher.
When supervisory board chairman Gerhard Cromme pushed for
Loescher to be removed immediately, Ackermann was among the few
executives on the board to dissent. Siemens named finance chief
Joe Kaeser to replace Loescher soon thereafter.