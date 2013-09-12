REFILE-UPDATE 1-Telecoms companies call on Brussels to reconsider merger policy
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment
BERLIN, Sept 12 Former Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said he would step down from the supervisory board of German engineering conglomerate Siemens , where he is second deputy chairman.
"I have decided to step down from the supervisory board of Siemens. I will however retain all my other board seats." he told reporters in Berlin on Thursday.
He is also a member of the nomination and succession committee at Royal Dutch Shell where he is a non-executive director, and a director at Investor AB, an investment company founded by Sweden's Wallenberg family.
Last month, Ackermann resigned from his position as chairman of Zurich Insurance, following the suicide of the company's chief financial officer.
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment
LONDON, Feb 28 Britain's healthcare watchdog NICE, which assesses the cost-effectiveness of medical treatments, has stopped short of recommending the use by the National Health Service (NHS) of Merck & Co Inc's immunotherapy drug Keytruda in newly diagnosed lung cancer patients, after giving the go-ahead in December for patients who had prior treatment.
LAGOS/YENAGOA, Nigeria, Feb 28Nigeria wants Royal Dutch Shell to reopen a major export pipeline in the Niger Delta but the oil major wants better protection first to avoid having it blown up yet again, officials and industry sources said.