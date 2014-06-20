BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
FRANKFURT, June 20 Siemens on Friday conceded in its battle to take over part of France's Alstom , after France rejected its offer with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in favour of a rival bid from General Electric.
"We respect and understand the political interest of the government in the field of energy," Siemens said in a statement, adding that its offer for Alstom's energy assets was "verifiably better" than the rival bid.
"The safeguarding of national interests is a matter of the State," Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said in the statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer
