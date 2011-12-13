WASHINGTON Dec 13 Eight former executives and agents of Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) have been indicted over a scheme to pay $100 million in bribes to Argentine officials to win a $1 billion contract, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The criminal charges are in addition to civil securities charges filed against several of the individuals. In December 2008, Siemens and its unit in Argentina pleaded guilty over criminal violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington and Grant McCool in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)