FRANKFURT, July 17 German engineering group
Siemens agreed to sell its clinical microbiology
business to Beckman Coulter, a subsidiary of Danaher
Corp, as part of a restructuring plan designed to
improve profitability.
Siemens, which did not disclose financial details of the
deal, said the move allowed it to focus its healthcare division
more on its in-vitro business.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of
2015 and is subject to regulatory approvals, Beckman Coulter
said in a statement.
