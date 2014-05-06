(Adds further details)
FRANKFURT May 6 German engineering giant
Siemens is replacing the head of its energy business,
Michael Suess, with a senior U.S. manager at Shell Oil,
Lisa Davis, as the company pursues a sweeping restructuring, two
sources familiar with the plans said on Tuesday.
The move, which could be announced by Chief Executive Joe
Kaeser on Wednesday, comes as Siemens has emerged as a possible
rival to U.S. conglomerate General Electric in bidding
for French group Alstom's power business.
The Munich-based group has proposed taking over the Alstom
business in exchange for part of its own rail business plus
cash, and could make a formal offer later this month or in early
June.
Two company officials, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said Suess had pursued a strategy of producing big
power-generating turbines while other firms focused on small,
decentralised means of generating electricity.
Siemens declined to comment while Suess was not immediately
available to comment.
Earlier Germany's manager magazine said in its online
edition, citing Siemens sources, that Davis would be appointed
by the supervisory board at its meeting on Tuesday and the move
underpins Chief Executive Joe Kaeser's decision to manage
Siemens' energy business from the United States.
The report said the main reason Suess was stepping down as
head of Siemens Energy was that he did not want to move to the
United States.
A Shell spokeswoman declined to comment.
Kaeser, 56, who took over the reins at Siemens last summer
after his predecessor Peter Loescher was ousted in a boardroom
coup, is due to unveil his new strategy for the group and second
quarter results on Wednesday in Berlin.
German media reports have said he will put an end to the
company's four main sectors - energy, industry, healthcare and
infrastructure/cities - and introduce up to 10 smaller divisions
in their place, making for a leaner, flatter corporate
structure.
