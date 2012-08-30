LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens opened order books on a dual-tranche two-and long seven-year euro-denominated bond, testing investor appetite in the 5bp over mid-swaps area and the 20-25bp over mid-swaps range, for the respective parts.

The company, rated Aa3/A+, mandated Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to run the deal, for pricing later on Thursday.

The shorter tranche is expected to be sub-benchmark in size, or smaller than EUR500m, and the longer benchmark-sized, lead managers on the deal said.

