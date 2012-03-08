FRANKFURT, March 8 German industrial
conglomerate Siemens has settled charges of bribery
with the Greek government, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported, citing unidentified people within the company.
The settlement of the charges, which accused the company of
bribing officals, politicians and businesspartners, has a volume
of at least 340 million euros ($451.28 million), including
investments in the country and forfeiting open bills, the paper
said. Greece will give Siemens permission to take part in all
public tenders in return, it said.
The Greek parliament still needs to approve the settlement,
the paper reported. Siemens was not immediately available to
comment.
Siemens has been facing allegations of bribery in several
countries and in December U.S. prosecutors charged eight former
executives with paying $100 million in bribes for more than a
decade to Argentina officials to help win a $1 billion contract
to produce national identity cards.
($1 = 0.7534 euros)
