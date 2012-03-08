FRANKFURT, March 8 German industrial conglomerate Siemens has settled charges of bribery with the Greek government, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing unidentified people within the company.

The settlement of the charges, which accused the company of bribing officals, politicians and businesspartners, has a volume of at least 340 million euros ($451.28 million), including investments in the country and forfeiting open bills, the paper said. Greece will give Siemens permission to take part in all public tenders in return, it said.

The Greek parliament still needs to approve the settlement, the paper reported. Siemens was not immediately available to comment.

Siemens has been facing allegations of bribery in several countries and in December U.S. prosecutors charged eight former executives with paying $100 million in bribes for more than a decade to Argentina officials to help win a $1 billion contract to produce national identity cards. ($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)