REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
Bangalore Sept 22 Siemens AG : * Announces agreement to acquire Dresser-Rand * Takeover bid for Dresser Rand-has a total transaction value of $7.6 billion * The offer price is $83 per common share in cash * Dresser-Rand's board of directors has unanimously recommended the offer to
Dresser-Rand's shareholders * Expects to close the transaction by summer 2015 ))
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.